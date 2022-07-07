Yeh Hai Chahatein, 7th July 2022, Written Update: Saaransh finds Preesha

In today’s episode, Saaransh sneaks into Preesha's house thinking this is his only chance to meet his mother but Digvijay sees him and calls the security. Saaransh tells Roohi to run but she gets stuck in the dickie. He hides under the car. Saaransh gets to know that Roohi is stuck and panics. She faints and then Saaransh goes and tells them that Roohi is stuck in the dickie. Preesha tells Pihu to bring the car key. Preesha gets shocked seeing Roohi unconscious.

They sprinkle water on her and she wakes up. Roohi calls Preesha her mother. Preesha tells her that she’s not her but she will take her to her mother. Roohi and Saaransh wonder why Preesha is saying such things and get upset. Rudra is about to file a police complaint when Vanshika says she knows where the kids are. Armaan sees the kids and asks them why they were there. He tells Preesha he will take the kids to their family.

Vanshika tells them that she saw the kids near the chaat corner. Rudra wonders why the kids were in Pihu's car. They get Pihu's address. Saaransh tells Armaan that he will tell Rudra the truth. Armaan tells him about Preesha's memory loss and tells him that Rudraksh is responsible for it. Saaransh thinks of what happened in the hospital and gets sad.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

