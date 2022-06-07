Yeh Hai Chahatein, 7th June 2022, Written Update: Revati has another plan to outsmart Preesha

Today’s episode begins with Rudraksh asking Preesha to join Lamaze classes. Preesha becomes hesitant but Rudraksh insists her. Preesha agrees and they leave for the class. The trainer teaches them breathing techniques but Rudraksh fails to implement them correctly. He gets frustrated and leaves. Preesha pacifies him and tells him she loves him the way he is. Preesha teaches him breathing techniques. Later, Rudraksh takes Preesha on a date and asks if it is romantic. Preesha pulls his leg and tells him it is boring, just like usual. They reach home and Preesha notices the mattresses in the hall.

Sharda informs them that Revati found bedbugs in Preesha’s room. Preesha notices her smirk and thinks Revati is up to something. Preesha is about to fall as she slipped on the wet floor but Revati saves her and the baby. Rudraksh thanks her for saving Preesha on time. Revati thinks to herself that she preplanned everything to stop Preesha from attending the concert. Revati shows her fake concern to Rudraksh and tells him that he shouldn’t take Preesha to the concert as there must be the crowd.

Rudraksh agrees and asks Preesha to rest at home. The family leaves for the concert. Preesha gets a call from Armaan. He tells her that Anvi saw him coughing blood and he wishes Preesha to be at the hotel. Revati appreciates Rudraksh’s performance. Rudraksh gets concerned as Preesha doesn’t pick up the call. Revati lets Rudraksh learn that she has installed a tracker app on Preesha’s phone to keep an eye on her during pregnancy. Rudraksh is shocked to know Preesha is at Regency Hotel. Rudraksh tries to call her again but she doesn’t pick up. Revati tells him his number is blocked by Preesha. Revati suggests he should visit the Regency Hotel.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

