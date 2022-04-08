Yeh Hai Chahatein, 8th April 2022, Written Update: Saransh impresses Aaliya

In today’s episode, Roohi instructs the servants to prepare snacks. She tells everyone she has called a friend home for party. The doorbell rings and Aaliya walks in. Roohi introduces Aaliya to everyone. Aliya tells Rudra she is his biggest fan and even learnt the guitar watching him. Roohi tells her that he is Saransh and her father. Aaliya is suprised. Roohi tells her Saransh plays better guitar and then takes her in. Preesha tells Rudra that Roohi is trying to unite Saransh and Aaliya.

Saransh fake plays the guitar for Aaliya and she gets impressed. Then they mingle. Preesha takes Rudra to the room and tells him she wants to give him a gift. He gets romantic. She gives him a CD and tells him she wants him to experience all the moments he missed with Roohi. Rudra gets emotional. She tells him Roohi is his blood and is the same as him. Rudra thanks her and hugs her for the surprise. Saransh drops Aaliya home. They hold hands and talk. Dev sees them and gets angry. Vicky tells him it was Saransh who was with Aaliya in the cafeteria.

Dev drags Aaliya aside and asks her what she was doing with that boy. She tells him it's none of his business and tells she will tell the whole family about everything he has done. Yuvraj is frustrated hiding from the police and plans to tell Rudra the truth and trouble him. Rudra tries to braid Preesha's hair but Roohi reminds him of when he spoiled her hair in Rothak. Yuvraj tries to enter the Luthra mansion. The watchman recognises him and chases him. Yuvraj thinks he needs to tell the truth.

