Yeh Hai Chahatein, 8th August 2022, Written Update: Rudra gets caught in Preesha’s room

In today’s episode, Rudra recalls how Preesha helped him with a few gardening skills. Kanchan tells him that he can go rest and she will give more work to him the next day. He goes to his room and talks to Roohi and Saaransh and complains about how his entire body is paining. He tells that he used to be a rock star and now he’s a gardener and working his entire body. Roohi reminds him that he’s doing this for Preesha and asks him to be careful as even Armaan resides in the same house. The next day, Kanchan comes and knocks on Rudra’s door and he wakes up and panics seeing that he doesn’t have his disguise on. He wears his disguise and opens the door.

Kanchan points towards a rat and he gets scared and jumps. She laughs. Digvijay tells Armaan that Kanchan spends a lot of time gardening. Armaan tells it’s good and then laughs seeing Rudra on Kanchan. Digvijay gets angry and tells Rudra to get down. Rudra apologises and tells he saw a rat. Digvijay asks him not to repeat the same behaviour. He agrees and then thinks that he needs to find out which medicines Preesha is using that are causing her amnesia. He goes to her room.

On the other hand, Roohi feels bad that she can’t see Rudra and Saaransh asks her to be strong as she’s the one who sent him there. She thinks she needs to pack home food and give it to Rudra and asks the driver to take her there. Rudra goes to Preesha’s room to find the medicines and Preesha enters the room and finds him in her bathroom and yells at him. He tells his head was paining he came to get a balm and he called her also but no one responded. She puts balm on him.

