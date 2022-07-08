Yeh Hai Chahatein, 8th July 2022, Written Update: Saaransh and Roohi learn Preesha’s truth

In today’s episode, Armaan tells Saaransh that Preesha lost all her memories. Saaransh tells him that they can take care of her but Armaan tells him that Preesha will die if Rudra gets to know about her. He tells that Preesha gets panic attacks listening to Rudra’s voice. He tells her that he will prove it to them and plays Rudra’s song and Preesha gets angry hearing it. Roohi and Saaransh cry seeing her reaction.

Rudra tells Vanshika that he won't forgive her if something happened to the kids. Roohi holds Preesha's cheeks and tells her that she loves her and is with her. Preesha gets normal. Pihu gets shocked. Armaan tells Preesha to rest and takes the kids from there. He tells the kids not to tell Rudra till Preesha recovers. Rudra reaches there and hugs the kids. Preesha finds Roohi's bracelet. Digvijay gives it to Pihu to give it back.

Saaransh lies to Rudra saying that they just wanted to meet a friend. Pihu returns everything. Rudra tells Vanshika that the kids are hiding something from him and he will find it out. Saaransh tells Roohi that they have to bring Preesha's memory back. She tells him that Rudra loves Preesha and only he can bring her memory back. Rudra asks them what they are hiding from him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

