Yeh Hai Chahatein, 8th June 2022, Written Update: Rudraksh falls for Revati’s plan

Today’s episode begins with Preesha reaching the hotel room. Armaan tells Preesha that Anvi fell asleep. He apologizes to Preesha for calling her so late. He further adds he didn’t know what to do when Anvi found out about his health. Preesha pacifies him. Armaan hugs Preesha tight while thanking her. At the same time, Rudraksh reaches the room with Revati. He is shell shocked to see Preesha and Armaan hugging each other. Rudraksh beats Armaan venting out his anger. Preesha asks him to leave Armaan as he is dying.

Rudraksh tells Preesha that Armaan is just cooking up stories. They reach home and Sharda asks Rudraksh about his performance. Rudraksh asks her to know from Preesha. Sharda asks Preesha where she went in such a condition. Preesha reveals that she went to meet Armaan as he is dying. Rudraksh asks Preesha if Armaan showed her any medical reports. Preesha says she went there to check on Anvi. Rudraksh asks why she blocked his number. Preesha checks her phone and is stunned to find Rudraksh blocked.

Revati reveals she installed a tracker app for Preesha’s safety. Preesha blames Revati for blocking Rudraksh. She further adds they committed a mistake in letting Revati live in Khurana mansion. Revati starts her drama. Rudraksh defends Revati. Preesha walks into her room. She is about, to tell the truth to Rudraksh and her baby kicks her. Rudraksh and Preesha rejoice as the baby kicks. The next morning, Revati is shocked to see Preesha and Rudraksh happy together. Preesha apologizes for her behaviour the previous day. Rudraksh lets Revati learn that they love each other and are inseparable.

