Yeh Hai Chahatein, 9 February 2022, Written Update: Saransh visits Roohi

In today’s episode, Saransh tells Bunty that Roohi can help Rudra become better as he loves her. He tells that Roohi’s father also rejected Rudra’s offer to provide fund for the school. Bunty thinks maybe Yuvraj declined it and thinks even if Saransh brings Roohi then Preesha is also bound to come and then she and Rudra might become close. Saransh tells the lawyer is accompanying him. Rudra tells Sharda that he drinks to hide his pain. Sharda asks him how Saransh will feel looking at him. She tells him to focus on Saransh rather than Roohi. Rudra agrees and they go to visit Saransh.

The maid tells them that Saransh left the house early in the morning. Saransh asks Bunty why Roohi’s parents won’t let her come to Delhi. Bunty says her mom has a past in Delhi. Sharda calls Bunty and asks him where he is. Bunty says he’s helping a friend in a project and disconnects the call. Sachi takes Roohi to meet the friends and Bunty goes to speak to her. Roohi gets happy and thinks Rudra also came to meet her. Saransh also gets happy seeing Roohi and thinks no wonder Rudra likes her. Roohi makes the lawyer meet Preesha. He tells Preesha that Roohi got an scholarship in Delhi. Preesha asks him if Rudra sent her.

Preesha calls Rudra and asks him why is he trying so hard by sending a lawyer. Rudra tells he did no such thing. She scolds him and tells the lawyer that she doesn’t want to accept the offer. Rudra calls the lawyer and scolds him for going and offering the scholarship. Lawyer tells Saransh asked him to do so. The lawyer tells Roohi that her mom declined the offer and she feels bad. Preesha cries and wonders why Rudra did this. Preesha tells Maasi that Rudra is her husband and Roohi got a scholarship in his school

