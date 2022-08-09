Yeh Hai Chahatein, 9th August 2022, Written Update: Roohi meets Rudra

In today’s episode, Pihu and Raj practice for the competition. Pihu looks sad. She tells him that they should add something more to the song to improve their performance. Vidyut walks in and tells them what to do. Rudra goes to his room telling he has a backache. Roohi comes there and tells him that their plan will surely work. Vidyut tells them that they should dance along with the singing. Pihu tells Raj that she will teach him a few steps. Vidyut tells Raj that he just wants to see Rudra happy.

Roohi brings home-cooked food for Rudra and tells him to have it before someone comes. Armaan comes home with Digvijay and sees Rudra's car. The guard tells him that Roohi has come. Digvijay tells him that Rudra keeps sending his daughter and that it must end. Preesha tells Armaan that she hasn't seen Roohi. He orders the servants to search for her. They go to the outhouse. Armaan knocks on the door. Rudra gets tensed. He opens it after disguising himself as Prem.

Digvijay asks him if he saw a little girl. Rudra says no. Armaan questions him why he took so much time opening the door. Rudra tells him he fell asleep. Armaan searches the room but doesn't find her. Preesha sees Roohi running away and calls her. Rudra thinks about how Roohi got out through the window. Preesha runs behind Roohi. Armaan sees this and runs to catch Roohi.

