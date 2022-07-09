Yeh Hai Chahatein, 9th July 2022, Written Update: Rudra and Preesha enter the same temple

In today’s episode, Rudra tells Saaransh that he knows they went to Pihu's house because of some other reason. Saaransh says the property is in his name and Rudra doesn't have any right to question them. He tells him that they will leave just like their mother did. Preesha wonders why she is so concerned about Roohi. She decides to walk and leaves the house. Rudra thinks he doesn't know how to handle Saaransh and needs Preesha. He goes for a drive.

Rudra and Preesha both walk into the same temple. Armaan thinks if Preesha doesn't have her medicine then her memory will be back. Armaan gets to know that Preesha went out alone and he thinks of how to stop her from seeing Rudra. Rudra and Preesha are about to notice each other but Armaan sees this and throws a stone at Rudra's car to activate the alarm sound. Rudra leaves. Preesha gets angry at Armaan for trying to control her life. She walks back home.

Armaan tells Pihu that he managed to bring Preesha back without Rudra seeing her. He tells her that it's because of her they stayed in Delhi so she should promise to take them back to Mumbai. Pihu tells Preesha that she should move back to Mumbai as she is all settled in Delhi now. Preesha agrees and says she will leave after Pihu's play. Armaan hears this and feels happy.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 8th July 2022, Written Update: Saaransh and Roohi learn Preesha’s truth