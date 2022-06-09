Yeh Hai Chahatein, 9th June 2022, Written Update: Preesha is unable to find GPS

Today’s episode begins with Preesha and Rudraksh affirming that they are inseparable. Revati thinks she shall use GPS to defeat Preesha. GPS hides and calls Preesha. He calls Rahul by mistake, asks him to let Preesha know he is grounded in a house and gives him her number. Rahul calls Preesha and informs her about GPS kidnapping by Revati. Preesha traces his location and realizes it is Revati’s house. Preesha asks him to reach Revati’s house while she reaches there with the family.

Rahul suggests she inform the police first. Preesha refuses as they won’t get any help from the police because Revati is the police commissioner. Rudraksh tells Preesha that they are getting late for the classes. She asks Rudraksh to assist at a place as it is urgent. She calls Sharda and asks her to bring Revati at Revati’s house. Preesha reaches there and tries to find GPS. Sharda and Revati reach there. Revati pretends to not know anything. Preesha tries hard to find GPS but she is not able to trace him.

Preesha blames Revati for kidnapping GPS. Rudraksh and Sharda defend Revati. Preesha calls Rahul and decides to let everyone know the true colours of Revati. Rahul tells her that he lied about GPS being at Revati’s house. He lets Preesha know that GPS is in Madurai. Preesha wonders how GPS can be in Madurai. Revati asks Preesha to rest. Rudraksh apologizes to Revati on behalf of Preesha. He takes Preesha away from there. Sharda follows them. Revati laughs seeing Preesha’s defeat. Revati praises Rahul and thanks him for lying.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

