Yeh Hai Chahatein, 9th March 2022, Written Update: Preesha gets bail

In today’s episode, Rudra’s lawyer tells the judge that Preesha committed her brother’s murder so it’s an open and shut case and she escaped from jail also making the law look like a joke and asking the judge to punish her. Vyjayanti tells Preesha is innocent and she’ll prove it and calls the inspector. Yuvraj gets angry and wonders how is Vyjayanti still trying to defend Preesha. The inspector tells that Venky was mentally declared a psychopath and he had also run away from the asylum. He tells he had kidnapped Preesha and when they arrived they saw Preesha holding the gun and Venky dead.

Vyjayanti shows the inspector a gun and asks if it was the same gun they found in Preesha’s hand and he tells yes. Then, she a bullet to the forensic doctor and asks if it was the same type of bullet shot on Venky. The doctor examines and tells yes and she asks if the bullet is shot from the same gun and the forensic doctor examines and tells no. She tells that means someone else shot Venky and not Preesha and the gun is the proof. She pleads with the judge to grant bail for Preesha until the next court hearing. The judge tells based on the circumstances he’s going to grant Preesha bail and asks her to not leave the city until the next hearing.

Later, Rudra tells he’ll make sure to send her to jail and leaves. Vyjayanti asks Preesha not to worry and she asks Vyjayanti why did she have to do this as she didn’t want the case to reopen as Rudra was the person who killed Venky. Vyjayanti is shocked and tells she’ll go inform the judge but Preesha pleads her not to. Saransh and Roohi wait for Preesha. Preesha tells she can’t go back to her house as everyone’s already hurt and Vyjayanti asks where will she stay.

