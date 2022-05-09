Yeh Hai Chahatein, 9th May 2022, Written Update: The Khuranas are taken for questioning

In today’s episode, Revathi comes and arrests Rudraksh and Preesha and takes them for questioning. The media reports their arrest. Roohi and Saaransh get shocked looking at the news of their parents being arrested. The inspector comes home and says that he has orders to question Sharda and the kids too and takes them along with him. Preesha tells Rudraksh that Revathi is planning something and that's why she hasn't questioned them yet. He tells her the police kept them in a room to hear their conversation and that she should keep quiet.

Rudraksh and Preesha are shocked to find the kids there. Revathi tells them the kids are also involved in the case. She tells them Roohi and Saaransh know what happened to Dev so she won’t leave out a chance of questioning them and she tells that Rudra is not above the law so she will question them, irrespective of what he desires. Revathi asks Roohi what happened on the terrace and asks her to tell the truth. Roohi tells her she fell down before reaching the terrace.

Revathi asks Saaransh what he was doing and he tells her he found Roohi before reaching the terrace. Revathi then questions Preesha and she tells Revathi that she was there with her showing Dev's confession video, so she doesn’t know anything about the terrace. Rudra tells Revathi he didn't know Dev was on the terrace and informs him that he was telling Sharda to send the kids home.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

