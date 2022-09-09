Yeh Hai Chahatein, 9th September 2022, Written Update: Pihu decides to find out Preesha’s truth
In the previous episode, no one believed Pihu’s truth.
In today’s episode, Raj goes to the room and tries to find his music notes but then sees a pile of letters to Preesha. He looks at them and thinks that they used to love each other so much. Pihu comes and he asks her what’s she doing here. She tells him that she came to talk to him and he needs to believe her as she’s telling the truth about Vidyut not drugging his tea. Raj says that he doesn’t want to talk to her as she is defending her brother and shows her the letters and tells her that it is the proof that Preesha and Rudra loved each other and tells that Armaan is the one dividing them and ruining everything and walks out.
Pihu looks at the letters and thinks that this looks like they loved each other. She decides to find out the truth. At the resort, Kanchan, Preesha, Roohi, Saransh, Prem (Rudra), Prema (Vanshika) decide to play basketball but Kanchan tells them she won’t play. Roohi puts Preesha and Prem on the same team. Digvijay calls Kanchan and asks if everything’s going well. She says yes and he asks her to be careful. While playing, Prem lifts Preesha up so she can put the ball in the basket.
Prema alerts him and he makes them both fall. Kanchan and Preesha get shocked. Preesha remembers Rudra. Roohi says she’s hungry to divert the topic. They go to eat pani puri and Preesha keeps getting a glimpse of Rudra. Pihu decides to ask Digvijay about Preesha and Rudra but then thinks that she shouldn’t ask him but should find it out through some other way. Prem gives Preesha cotton candy and she remembers Rudra.
This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.
