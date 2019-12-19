Yeh Hai Chahatein December 19, 2019 Written Update: Preesha meets Rudraksh

Today in Yeh Hai Chahatein, as per Gopal’s predictions, Preesha was destined to meet the love of her life today but she ends up meeting rockstar Rudraksh and both of them get into a fight right as they meet.

In today’s episode, Ishita takes a newspaper to see her horoscope. Meanwhile, Gopal also reads the horoscope and tells Vasudha that it says that Preesha will find her true love today and he will propose to her. Vasudha tells him that Preesha is a doctor and she doesn’t believe in horoscopes. Soon, Vasudha begins with her singing classes and asks one of her students to sing. The girl begins to sing a pop song along with her friends. Gopal stops them and questions what kind of songs are they singing. The girl tells them that it’s her favourite song and she doesn’t like classical music. Vasudha tells her that she teaches classical singing and all of this is not what she expects. The girl resists her and tells her that nobody sings classical songs these days as her generation likes pop songs of Rudraksh. Gopal finds Rudraksh’s songs to not be real music. Soon, Preesha enters the house singing a beautiful classical song. She stuns everyone with her singing and the other students clap for her. She tells the girl that even she belongs to their generation but she considers classical music to be the highest form of music. She returns the girl’s money and tells her to not come for the class as it will waste her father’s money and Vasudha’s time. Later she tells Vasudha and Gopal that she was playing Vasudha’s recorded song and not actually singing.

Later, the family goes to Ruhi’s wedding. They welcome them and Ruhi tells them that she would have not had her farewell if they hadn’t shown up. Preesha introduces her best friend Bubbles to them. Soon Ruhi tells Raman that they all have a surprise for her. Soon everyone sees Ishita in a bridal dress walking down the stairs. The family surprises Raman and make Ishita and him marry again at the mandap. Later, after the wedding Ishita performs the Kanira ceremony and a piece of it falls in Preesha’s lap. Ishita tells her that it means she will get married next. Preesha tells her that it’s not possible because of her problem. Ishita assures her that she’ll find someone. She suggests her to go to a bride and groom meet-up that’s happening in a nearby hotel. Bubbles talks to Preesha and insists her to take her to the meet-up as she wants to get married desperately. Preesha agrees. Gopal and Vasudha overhear her and feel happy. Raman sees Ishita’s happy face and asks her who’s life is she changing this time as she makes that face only when she changes someone’s life. She tells him that she asked Preesha to go for the bride-groom meet-up so that she finds someone for her.

Preesha and Bubbles arrive for the meet up. But in the same building rockstar Rudraksh had a rehearsal which is why people had gathered outside. His brother Rajeev arrives first and his secretary tells him that there’s a bride and groom meet-up here too. She takes him to the floors she booked for Rudraksh’s rehearsals. Later, Preesha talks to someone very lovingly as Bubbles gets ready for the meet-up. Preesha tells the person that she loves them and she would be back soon. Soon the meet-up begins and Preesha’s parents arrive there too. As Bubbles goes on stage and introduces herself, loud noise of music interrupts her. Preesha goes to check and she enters Rudraksh’s rehearsals. She yells at everyone to stop making so much noise and sees Rudraksh on stage and asks him to stop his music. But turns out she was talking to Rudraksh’s cutout on stage. Everyone laughs at her but she leaves. Later, Rudraksh comes fuming to the meet-up and gets on stage. His bodyguards keep the mob away from him. He asks who stopped his rehearsal. Preesha gets on stage and berates him. She tells him that he thinks he’s a rockstar by wearing torn jeans and yelling in the name of music. Rudraksh gets agitated and points a finger at Preesha. She asks him to show his finger to people who blindly follow him. She tells him that her name is Preesha and he tells her that she’s nothing but a part of the mob. Preesha asks him to leave and not waste time. He holds her hand and stops her as she leaves. He asks her to give him his plug back so that they can continue their rehearsal. A woman with a little girl comes forward and tells him that her granddaughter has the plug.

Rudraksh gets off the stage and asks the girl to give him the plug but she asks him for a selfie in exchange. He gets angry at her and talks rudely with the child. Preesha stops him and asks the girl lovingly and she gives her the plug. Even though he was rude the little girl demands a selfie with him. The woman with the little girl notices Preesha and asks his son to get her contact. Later, they come to Preesha’s house to talk about an alliance with Preesha. The woman tells Vasudha and Gopal that they belong to the same caste and her son has a good business too. But she says that her son has a daughter and he’s divorced. She wants someone who would accept her son’s daughter too and she thought Preesha would be perfect. Soon, Preesha’s son Saaransh comes back from school. Preesha tells the woman and her son that Saaransh is her son. The woman immediately refuses to let her son marry a widow with a child. Preesha doesn’t tolerate their double standards and defends herself. She tells her that unlike her son, she has the courage to raise a child on her own. They leave feeling humiliated. Gopal sides with Preesha as it those people were insulting them in their own house. Later, Preesha realises that she forgot her phone at the venue of the meet-up. Saaransh insists to come along with her and they go to get her phone. At the venue, she finds her phone but before leaving Saaransh hears Rudraksh’s song. He tells Preesha that he is Rudraksh’s fan and wants to meet him. Preesha doesn’t allow him but he still runs into the rehearsal room. Rudraksh sees Preesha again and tells her that he knew she was her fan. Preesha clarifies to him that she came her only because to the room only because her son wanted to see him. As they leave, Rudraksh continues to sing his song ‘Will you marry me?”. Saaransh enacts the song and playfully proposes Preesha. Preesha sees him excited over the song and as it stops she hugs him and says that she will. Ultimately, Gopal’s predictions come true as Preesha meets someone who would be her true love and he also indirectly asked her to marry him.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More