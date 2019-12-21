Yeh Hai Chahatein December 20, 2019 Written Update: Yuvraj proposes to Preesha

Today in Yeh Hai Chahatein, Preehsa thinks that she had lost Yuvraj as he tells her that he's going to propose to hai girlfriend tonight. She gets surprised when she sees Yuvraj's unique proposal.

In today’s episode, Preesha comes back home and realises that Vasudha is angry with her. She asks Vasudha the reason for her anger and she lashes out at her. Vasudha blames Saransh for ruining Preesha's life as nobody is ready to marry her and also accept Saransh. Vasudha reminds Preesha that Saransh is not her son, he is Mahima's son. Preesha reminds Vasudha how her sister, Mahima too didn't receive any support from her because of which she is not in this world today. She tells Vasudha that Mahima became pregnant out of wedlock and approached her for help since Vasudha had shunned her. Preesha had asked Mahima to reveal the name of the child's father but she never told her anything about him. Even though she was physically alive, she was suffering mentally. After she gave birth the doctor's realised that the child's heart wasn't beating. Preesha went to see the child and as soon as she kept her hand at his chest, his heart began to beat. Mahima held the child and told Preesha that even though she might have given birth to the child, she has given the child his heartbeat. She asked Preesha to promise her that she would be the mother of the child and would take care of him. Mahima died soon after. Since then Saransh has been Preesha's son. She tries to make Vasudha understand that if they begin to tell everyone that Saransh is not her son, people will raise questions about his father.

Preesha tells her that she is okay with people calling her characterless and insulting her but she will not be able to bear people calling Saransh an illegitimate child. Suddenly the bell rings and Preesha opens the door. Meanwhile, Rudraksh tries on his costumes and calls Kaveri to find out where she is as she supposed to perform with him today. Kaveri cries and tells him that she's pregnant and he's the father. Rudraksh gets shocked and denies it but Kaveri tries to remind him of Vicky's Party after which he left for his US tour. She slams her phone in anger. As Preesha opens the door, Yuvraj proposes her. He asks her to marry him and Preesha blushes and feels surprised too. Vasudha comes at the door and asks Preesha why is she so shocked. Yuvraj tells her that he just proposed to her which is why she's feeling shy. They feel happy for a minute but then Yuvraj tells them that he was just practicing on Preesha. Preesha and Vasudha feel upset and embarrassed. Vasudha leaves but Yuvraj stops Preesha from leaving. He asks her to help him as he wants to propose to a girl he's in love with. Preesha wipes her tears and helps him. Vasudha sees Preesha feeling heartbroken. Later, Preesha takes out a picture of Yuvraj and remembers the moments she spent with him. She thinks to herself that Saransh is her true love, but Yuvraj was the one she always desired.

Soon, Rudraksh's father meets him. As Rudraksh sees him playing the drums, he remembers how he used to beat him up when he was a child to make him a singer. His father approaches him and scolds him for not being at the practice as he has his concert soon. He threatens him and reminds him of what he had taught him in his childhood. He tells him that everything that he has is because he made him a rockstar. Rajeev comes to defend Rudraksh but his father insults him too just like he did when he tried to protect Rudraksh when they were young. Rudraksh's father gets a phone call and lashes out at Rudraksh. He tells Rajeev that Rudraksh has impregnated Kaveri. He asks him to resolve the matter without tarnishing his image. Meanwhile, Preesha tells Bubbles how Yuvraj was practicing on her to propose to his girlfriend. Yuvraj arrives at the clinic with Kaveri and Preesha thinks it's his girlfriend. Yuvraj asks Preesha to check Kaveri's reports and she gets shocked to see that Kaveri is pregnant. Before Yuvraj could say anything, he gets a phone call and he leaves. Rudraksh comes fuming into Preesha's clinic and threatens Kaveri. Preesha stops him from misbehaving but he doesn't listen to her. Yuvraj comes to defend Kaveri and tells Rudraksh that he's her lawyer and he had called his father. Rudraksh begins to fight with him and Preesha realises that Kaveri is not Yuvraj's girlfriend. Rajeev stops their fight and asks Yuvraj to send them a legal notice after which they will see what is to be done.

After everyone leaves, Bubbles encourages Preesha to confess her love to Yuvraj. But instead Yuvraj invites Preesha to dinner for moral support where he will be proposing his girlfriend. Preesha agrees even when she didn't want to. At the restaurant, Preesha watches from afar as Yuvraj kneels down and confesses his love. He holds out a ring and tears begin to well up in Preesha's eyes. She turns around to leave as she couldn't see the person she loves propose to someone else. But then she hears Yuvraj asking someone "will you be my son?". She turns around and goes near the table to see Saransh there. Saransh agrees quickly and then Yuvraj asks Preesha if she would marry him. Preesha gets overwhelmed and becomes speechless. Vasudha and Gopal arrive there and ask Preesha to say yes immediately. Preesha agrees to marry Yuvraj and they all hug each other with tears of joy.

