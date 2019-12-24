Yeh Hai Chahatein December 24, 2019 Written Update: Yuvraj demands an exorbitant compensation

Today in Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yuvraj asks Balraj to compensate Kaveri by giving her 10 crores to settle the matter. Later, the police arrive to arrest Gopal during Preesha’s engagement.

In today’s episode, Preesha tells Rudraksh that even if he would be the last person left on earth she would still choose to die than to marry him. Rudraksh makes fun of her and says that at least she spared him from ruining his life. Later, he argues with her and Gopal arrives there. He sees Rudraksh misbehaving and records his video. He posts it on social media to shame Rudraksh. Yuvraj gives Preesha a legal notice to give it to Rudraksh and without questioning she goes and gives it to him. Rudraksh sees that it’s a restraining order and gets furious. Rajeev comes to the hospital and hugs Rudraksh. He whispers in Rudraksh’s ears to quit his drama before his image begins to deteriorate amongst his fans. Rudraksh decides to cunningly pretend like he loves Kaveri and had come to marry her but the others want to keep him away from Kaveri.

Later, Rudraksh’s team keeps getting calls from companies and Rudraksh loses all of his contracts. Balraj calls Rajeev angrily and Rajeev and Rudraksh’s mother comes to pacify him. He yells at her and he also yells at Rajeev. He tells Rajeev that someone has posted a video of Rudraksh and it has gone viral. He asks him to take it down before it tarnishes his image any further. Rajeev’s mother gets extremely scared and goes to the kitchen to binge eat. Rajeev asks her to stop binge eating as it’s bad for her health. Meanwhile, Saransh looks for his boxing gloves and tells Preesha that he wants to punch Rudraksh for being so rude to her. Meanwhile, Rudraksh’s mother asks her assistant to get information about Preesha so that she can go and talk to her. She asks him to not tell about this to Balraj. Preesha tries to calm Saransh down and she tells him that he has to study now and become a doctor like her. Saransh tells her that he will become a rockstar like Rudraksh because it’s very easy. He picks up his guitar and imitates Rudraksh. Later, Yuvraj goes to meet Balraj and demands for 10 crores as compensation. Balraj tells him about Rudraksh’s viral video and Yuvraj realises that Gopal had posted that video.

Vasudha and Preesha make all preparations for the engagement. They welcome the guests later. Rudraksh’s mother comes to meet Preesha to make her understand that Kaveri is lying. Vasudha welcomes her too. But soon, Preesha and Vasudha go aside to talk and Rudraksh’s mother gets a call from Balraj. Balraj scolds her very harshly about Rudraksh and blames her for giving him birth. She gets terrified and asks her assistant to hand her the tiffin box. She opens it and begins to binge eat chicken. All the guests feel disgusted by her as they are all Brahmins. Vasudha and Preesha see the guests standing and as soon as Vasudha notices Rudraksh’s mother eating chicken she panics. She yells at her for making her house unholy as they are Brahmins. Rudraksh’s mother panics and drops the tiffin box. She begins to pick up the scattered chicken and feels embarrassed. Vasudha drives her out of the house and begins to sprinkle holy water all around. She gets worried as the lady contaminated their house on the day of Preesha’s engagement. Later, everyone gets dressed for the engagement. Ishita and Raman come for the engagement too. Yuvraj tries to make a good impression on everyone and tells Gopal that one day he wants to become a judge like him because he has been his idol. But in all the merriment, the police arrive there to arrest Gopal. Yuvraj asks them for their warrant and Preesha tries to clarify with them if there’s any misunderstanding. But the police tell them that they have a warrant against Gopal which is why they have to arrest him.

