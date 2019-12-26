Yeh Hai Chahatein December 26, 2019 Written Update: Rudraksh sneaks into Preesha’s house

Today in Yeh Hai Chahatein, Rudraksh finds out about Surya and Kaveri and decides to uncover their truth. He follows Surya into Preesha’s house as Surya goes to get help from Yuvraj.

In today’s episode, Preesha tells Rudraksh that she’s glad that she came to the outhouse and saw his true colours. Rudraksh asks her if she wants his boxers autographed to take away. Preesha gets disgusted and leaves. Meanwhile, Raman sees Ishita smiling as they drive home. Ishita tells him that she feels like Preesha’s love story is going to be similar to hers. She reminds him of how he had also filed a complaint against her parents and then he fell in love with her. Raman reminds her that in Preesha’s case Yuvraj is in love with her and not Rudraksh. But Ishita’s intuition says Preesha’s love story will be similar to hers. Preesha scolds Saransh as they drive home. Saransh tells her that he wants to become like Rudraksh because all the girls that were with him were so happy. Preesha tells him that he’s not a good person but Saransh refuses to believe her. Soon, Gopal gets to know that Saransh is missing and gets angry at Vasudha. Saransh and Preesha soon reach home and Gopal asks him where he was. Preesha tells Gopal that Saransh went to fight with Rudraksh because he made him get arrested and had also misbehaved with her. Everyone feels happy to see that Saransh is concerned about the family.

The guests in the house suggest Gopal to have Saransh’s Janeu ceremony because if he becomes a Pillai after Preesha’s marriage they won’t be able to perform the ceremony. Vasudha decides to have the ceremony tomorrow itself so that all the guests can also see that Gopal has not been arrested. Meanwhile, Rudraksh enjoys at his outhouse with the girls. Soon he dances with a girl named Samaira. She tells him that she’s Kaveri’s friend. He compliments her and says that she should’ve met him before Kaveri because she’s much more beautiful and a much better dancer than Kaveri. But he tells her that he’s feeling guilty to be with her because Kaveri loves him so much. Samaira tells him that Kaveri is cheating on him with someone else. Rudraksh gets Samaira drunk and she reveals that Kaveri is also dating Surya. She tells him that he’s a low class person with no money. She gives him his address in the drunk state. Rudraksh had planned to get Samaira here so that she can spill the beans on Kaveri. He decides to expose Surya and Kaveri. Next day, he goes to Surya’s society to meet him. All the women gather around Rudraksh for pictures. He asks them if anyone knows Surya. A woman tells him that Surya lives on the same floor as her. Surya hears the chaos in the building and sees that Rudraksh is here from his balcony.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj successfully tackles the guests who taunt Preesha and insult her at the Janeu ceremony. Surya tries to call Yuvraj to inform him that Rudraksh is here. But Yuvraj tells him that he’s busy as Saransh comes to hug him. Preesha tries to make Saransh understand that he will have to remove his kurta for the Janeu ceremony. Yuvraj tells Saransh that all the girls will get impressed if he removes his kurta. Saransh agrees with Yuvraj. Gopal and Vasudha see this happening and feel very fortunate to have Yuvraj as their son-in-law. Yuvraj thinks to himself that once he becomes a judge with the help of Gopal he will get done with pleasing everyone. Surya decides to leave before Rudraksh finds him. The woman and Rudraksh wait for the lift. Surya sees them on the ground floor as he comes by the stairs and puts on his helmet to hide his face.

As he leaves, he dashes Rudraksh. The woman realises that it is Surya and calls out to him. Rudraksh sees him running away and chases him. Surya quickly gets on his bike and rides away. Rudraksh follows him with his car. Surya goes to Preesha’s house as Yuvraj is there. Rudraksh reaches there chasing Surya. Surya enters the house while the Janeu ceremony takes place and sees a lot of guests. He decides to call Yuvraj from the other room. The priest asks Preesha to get Saransh his new clothes that are to be worn after the ceremony. Rudraksh also jumps through the same window that Surya came through and gets into Saransh’s bedroom. He wonders where did Surya go as he came through the same window. Yuvraj notices Surya and goes to the other room while everyone was busy. As Preesha enter’s Saransh’s room, Rudraksh quickly hides behind the curtains. Preesha picks up the clothes but sees Rudraksh’s shoes. She thinks it’s a thief and goes to pick up the bat. Rudraksh hides but sees Preesha faintly through the curtain. As Preesha approaches to hit Rudraksh with a bat, the curtain comes off of the rod and Rudraksh who was standing with its support, falls over Preesha. Both of them fall on the bed and as the curtain comes off of Preesha’s face, they both see each other. They both look at each other for a while as they lay on the bed. Then Preesha pushes him off of the bed and gets up. She calls out for Vasudha but Rudraksh shuts her mouth with his hand and tells her that if she screams he will kiss her. Preesha looks into his eyes as he says that.

