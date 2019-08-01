Yeh Hai Mohabbatein August 1, 2019 Written Update: Mani misleads the goons

In today’s episode, Madhu and Santosh return from shopping feeling refreshed. Simi and Mihika feel relieved seeing them happy. Later, Santosh talks about visiting an astrologer to get some guidance. Simi, Mihika and Madhu tell her that she’s being impractical and discourage her from taking guidance from such people since they usually turn out to be frauds. Santosh expresses that she is absolutely distressed and some guidance would help her find Raman and Ishita. They all finally agree to let her visit the astrologer only if one of them accompanies her.

Karan and Ruhi decide to wait until the goons leave and send their location to Yug according to the plan. On their way with Yug and Aliya, Mani calls up Simi to ensure that everybody at home is fine. He tells her to not reveal any information about the caterers kidnapping Ishita, at home. Simi suspects that someone else is orchestrating this. Meanwhile, Arjit is still keeping Raman unconscious by drugging him. He realises that he forgot his phone in the car and the goons might’ve sent him their live location. He gets into his car and starts driving. He checks his phone but his battery dies.

Later, Simi tells Mihika that she has called the caterers to question them about the kidnapping since she couldn’t just sit at home and feel helpless. Mihika thinks it could be dangerous but agrees to help her. Meanwhile, Mani joins Ruhi and Karan and they give him information about the goons. They ask him to go ask the goons for some work and later distract them so that they can search the tempo. Mani approaches the men and asks for some work. Initially, they refuse him but Mani asks them to let him help and have some food instead of paying him money since he has been starving for two days. The goons let Mani join them. Meanwhile, Arjit buys a new phone to call the goons. He sees that he received a lot of miss calls from London. He calls the number back and on the call he gets to know that his patient’s health is deteriorating and she wants to come back to India. Arjit gets frantic listening to this and requests the person to not send the patient back. He finally agrees to make some arrangements for this girl to come back to India whose name they don’t reveal. Arjit is still tensed. In the meantime, Bhuvan regains consciousness. Arjit tells him all that happened and asks him to stay in touch with the goons and carry the plan forward. One of the goons ask Mani to get some rice from the drum. The episode ends with Mani opening up the drum and looking shocked.

Credits :Pinkvilla

