Yeh Hai Mohabbatein December 12, 2019 Written Update: Ishita consoles Ruhi

Today in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ruhi gets stressed but Ishita builds her up. Romy arrives in the Bhalla house and lightens the mood.

In today’s episode, Ruhi breaks down and tells the family that she cannot ever become a mother. Ishita and Raman console her and ask her to be strong. Aliya takes Ruhi to her room. Raman asks Ishita to stay strong as Ruhi will need her support. He also tells the family to not reveal this to Karan and Sudha. Mihika tells him that it might be wrong for Ruhi to begin a new life with a lie. Raman tells them that he will tell Sudha and Karan when the time is right. Meanwhile, Karan drives Sudha to pick up a lehenga that she chose for Ruhi. But Sudha gets a call and the girl says that she had to give the lehenga to someone else as they paid double the amount and were also their old customers. Sudha gets furious at the way the girl spoke and disconnected the call when she asked to speak to the manager.

Next morning, Raman again reminds everyone to not tell anything to Sudha and Karan. Omprakash agrees with him and says that they shouldn’t reveal anything until the doctor clarifies it. Ishita goes to get Ruhi to do breakfast with everyone. Ruhi gets worried if they have told about her condition to Sudha and Karan. Ishita tells her that they are planning not to tell them about her condition. Ruhi says that Karan deserves to know about it as he’s going to be her husband. Ishita assures Ruhi that they will find some solution to this as science has developed so much. She also reminds her how she had fought for her and made her feel like a mother when people were taunting her about her infertility. She tells Ruhi that adoption and surrogacy are an alternative plus adopting children who didn’t get the privilege of receiving a mother’s love deserve to get loved. Ruhi understands and stops crying.

Sudha and the Bhallas discuss about the wedding preparations. Karan notices Ruhi looking worried and takes her to her room by making an excuse of seeing her Sangeet dress. He locks the room and asks her what’s wrong. Ruhi stutters and lies to him. She talks about her condition but doesn’t directly refer to herself. She uses her friend’s name to see how Karan responds to the situation. She tells him that her friend found out that she’s infertile and she thinks it might create problems in their marriage. She asks Karan what would his opinion be if he would’ve been in that situation. She asks him would he have considered adoption or surrogacy. Karan tells her that it’s her friend and her husband’s personal matter. He also mentions that a marriage isn’t based upon having children. He tells her that it’s the relationship between the husband and wife that matters. Soon, a person arrives to deliver a designer lehenga. Sudha sees that it’s the same lehenga that she had booked for Ruhi. Raman hints Ruhi that her favourite person in the house has brought it for her. Ruhi gets excited and Romy enters the house. He greets everyone and gifts Ruhi the lehenga. Romy apologises to Raman for not being there while they were going through so much trouble. Raman forgives him and hugs him. Ruhi sees the lehenga and gets excited. Romy tells her that he had to pay double price for it. But he was adamant on buying it as he knew it would look great on Ruhi. Sudha tells Romy that she was the one who had booked the lehenga before him. Later, Ruhi tells Karan that she cannot conceive and Karan gets furious. He refuses to marry her and Ruhi begs him to not leave her. Ruhi wakes up yelling Karan’s name and this turns out to be a nightmare.









Credits :Pinkvilla

