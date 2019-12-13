Yeh Hai Mohabbatein December 13, 2019 Written Update: Sudha calls off the wedding

Today in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Sudha and Karan learn the truth about Ruhi’s condition. Karan tries to convince Sudha to change her mind as she calls off his and Ruhi’s wedding.

In today’s episode, Ruhi panics and tells everyone that they need to tell Karan and Sudha the truth. Ishita sends everyone out of the room and Raman calms Ruhi down. They ask her to stay calm until they find a solution. Omprakash and Vishwa get worried for Ruhi and decide to do something to solve the problem. Romy asks them to consult Ishita and Raman before going ahead with anything as they might’ve taken the decision rationally. Omprakash tells Vishwa that they’re elders and maybe if they talk to Sudha they can make her understand. They ignore Romy’s advice as they think he’s not understanding the situation. Meanwhile, Sudha decides to gift Ruhi another lehenga that will match her necklace as Romy already gifted her the one that she had booked. Omprakash calls Sudha and she tells Karan that she’s going to the Bhalla house to get Ruhi’s necklace back. Omprakash and Vishwa think that Sudha knows about Ruhi’s condition and is coming here to call off the wedding. They decide to approach her and convince her.

As they head out, they meet Sudha and Karan in the building compound. They begin to plead her to not cancel the wedding as Ruhi will be shattered. They tell her that none of it is Ruhi’s fault and beg her constantly. While pleading them they reveal that Ruhi cannot conceive and Karan and Sudha get shocked. Omprakash and Vishwa tell her that they thought she knew about it. Sudha goes to the Bhalla house fuming with anger. She sees Ishita tells Ruhi that they don’t need to tell Sudha and Karan about her condition right now. Sudha asks her when was she going to tell her about it. Ishita and the family realise that Omprakash and Vishwa told them about it. They apologise for complicating the matter even more when their intention was just to help. Sudha humiliates Ishita and expresses her anger. She calls off the wedding because of Ruhi being infertile. She asks Ruhi why didn’t she tell them. Ishita defends Ruhi and says that they stopped her from telling them. She tells her that they found out about it yesterday and wanted to look up solutions before giving them the shock. Suddenly, Shagun and Mani arrive in the house and Shagun excitedly hugs Ruhi.

Sudha tells Shagun that they cannot be relatives. Shagun gets perplexed and Sudha asks her to ask Ishita about it. Ruhi begins to cry but Karan defends her. He tells Sudha that Sen cannot take such an extreme decision. He approaches Ruhi and hugs her. He tells her that she could’ve confided in him about it. Ruhi tells him that she was very worried that he would leave her. Karan reminds Ruhi that he loves her. He tries to convince Sudha but she stops him and says that she doesn’t want to have any discussion. Sudha leaves and Karan assures Ruhi that he will convince Sudha. Ruhi breaks down and everyone consoles her. Shagun finds Sudha’s behaviour very unfair. Omprakash apologises again as he didn’t expect the matter to escalate so much. He thought Sudha would vent her anger on them and then get convinced. Ishita decides to approach Sudha with Shagun to convince her. Meanwhile, Karan tries to explain to Sudha that he loves Ruhi regardless of her infertility. He tells her that he needs Ruhi in his life. Sudha gets emotional and tells him that she has already lost Rohan and she wants her legacy to continue. She considers Karan to be her last hope. She gets worried about who will handle the business and everything else after them. Karan tries to make her understand the pain that Ruhi must be going through as she loves children herself. He tells her that he cannot abandon Ruhi just because she cannot conceive. Sudha stands there traumatised listening to Karan.

