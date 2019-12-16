Yeh Hai Mohabbatein December 16, 2019 Written Update: Karan and Sudha have a car accident

Today in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Karan asks Ruhi to postpone the wedding. Later, Karan decides to take Sudha for her treatment in London but on their way to the airport, Karan’s car crashes.

In today’s episode, Karan tries to make Sudha understand Ruhi’s plight. Sudha stays adamant on not letting him marry Ruhi as she wants her legacy to go forward. She accuses the Bhallas for trying to hide this information from them. Karan defends the Bhalla family and tells her that they were trying to protect Ruhi. Soon, Ishita and Shagun arrive there and Sudha shuns them. She asks them to leave as she didn’t want to talk to them. Ruhi questions Raman why did he let Ishita and Shagun go to pacify Sudha when Karan had asked them to wait. She cries and tells them that Sudha is very particular about certain things and she will definitely call off the wedding. Soon, everyone hears someone crying outside their door. Ruhi and Romy go to check and see that Pihu had come back home. Pihu tells Ruhi that she was just practising how to cry as she will have to cry at her farewell.

Everyone warmly welcomes Pihu. Santoshi tells her that they will watch serials together as she had missed watching serials with her. Pihu sees Ruhi crying and questions her. Ruhi tells her that she is also practising for her farewell. Meanwhile, Mihika and Madhavi decides to seek Preesha’s help to solve Ruhi’s problem. Meanwhile, Preesha carries out another delivery of a patient and captures a picture of the mother and her child to pin in on her board. She believes that every woman should be able to experience motherhood and the miracle of childbirth. She gets Mihika’s call and they explain her Ruhi’s condition. Preesha feels sad for Ruhi as Ishita had to go through the same thing. She assures Mihika that she will help them find a solution. Ishita tries to explain to Sudha that they found out about Ruhi’s condition because she fainted. Sudha asks her to leave as she doesn’t wish to say demeaning words to her. Shagun tries to pacify Sudha but she asks her to stay out of their family matters. She begins to have difficulty in breathing and Karan runs to get her some water and her medicines. Sudha asks him to not pretend to care about her as he clearly doesn’t. She goes inside without having her medicines and Karan asks Ishita and Shagun to leave or else Sudha wouldn’t have the medicine. He assures them that he will make her understand.

Later, Karan comes home as everyone waits for him impatiently. He had a passport in his hand which made Ruhi worried about his decision. Karan tells her that he loves her a lot and wants to spend his life with her regardless of the fact that she can or cannot bear children. He tells her that he’s taking Sudha to London for her treatment as her health has worsened. He tells her that they will have to postpone the wedding but he promises her that he will return and marry her. After he leaves, Sudha asks him if he clearly told the Bhallas that he wouldn’t marry Ruhi. Karan avoids her question and asks her to get in the car. As they drive to the airport, Sudha makes it clear to him that she wouldn’t let him marry an infertile woman. Karan asks her to be a little sensitive as she is a woman too because she should understand Ruhi’s pain better than anybody else. Sudha keeps arguing with him. Ruhi sees Karan’s passport fallen down and realises he dropped it in their house. Raman, Romy, Ishita and Ruhi get in the car to get to Karan. The car doesn’t start up and Raman decides to go alone in another car with the passport. He asks Ruhi, Romy and Ishita to stay as Karan might coming there looking for his passport. Ruhi goes home and tries to call Karan to inform him about the passport. Sudha snatches Karan’s phone and doesn’t let him talk to Ruhi. Amidst their tussle, Karan loses sight of the road and their car crashes. Both of them get unconscious as they hit their head on the dashboard. Raman drives on the airport road and sees Karan’s crashed car. He immediately informs Ruhi and she gets terrified.

Credits :Pinkvilla

