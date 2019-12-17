Yeh Hai Mohabbatein December 17, 2019 Written Update: Sudha changes her mind

Today in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, after the car accident Sudha realises her mistake and apologises to Ruhi for hurting her. Later, Ruhi decides to call off the wedding as Sudha opposes adoption after their marriage.

In today’s episode, Raman informs Ruhi about Karan’s car accident. He immediately gets down and brings injured Karan and Sudha outside the fuming car. Raman makes them sit safely nearby but he also falls unconscious due to the smoke. Soon Ruhi, Ishita, Shagun and others arrive there. Ruhi panics as he sees Karan injured and rushes to see him. Everyone tries to wake up Karan and Sudha while Ishita sees Raman lying unconscious near the car. All of them regain consciousness after a while. Ruhi tells Karan that he had left his passport at her house so Raman was on his way to give it to him when he saw their car crashed. She gets up to bring Karan’s passport but Sudha stops her. She apologises to Ruhi for being blinded by wanting to continue her legacy so much so that she couldn’t she the goodness in her. She also apologises to Raman for her rude behaviour. She tells everyone that they should get Karan and Ruhi married immediately.

Later at home Karan asks Sudha to not worry as they have decided to adopt a child after marriage. Sudha refuses to let them adopt and says that she doesn’t know if she would be able to love the child their own. She thinks it would be unfair for the child as well. After they leave, Ruhi tells everyone that they should cancel the wedding as Sudha has opposed adoption as well. She tells the family that she doesn’t want to deprive Karan the joy of becoming a father as sooner or later his mind about having a child can change. Everyone tries to convince her that Karan wouldn’t do such a thing and jeopardise their relationship but Ishita agrees with Ruhi. After Ruhi goes to her room angrily, everyone berates Ishita for supporting Ruhi instead of convincing her to not call off the wedding. Ishita gets upset and leaves as nobody could see the long term vision. Later, Ruhi decides to call Karan and let him know but Aliya tells her that she had removed her sim from her phone to prevent her from doing so.

Ruhi goes to a cafe and calls someone to book her flight tickets available for the next hour. But she meets Preesha there coincidentally. Preesha sit sher down and makes her understand that she is not flawed and to blame herself is not right. Running away from her problems and leaving the house won’t solve the problems. Ruhi understands her and tells her that everyone who calls her Ishita’s shadow is absolutely right. As Ruhi goes home, she sees that Ishita was nowhere to be found. Everyone in the family gets worried as Ishita might’ve felt hurt because of how they spoke with her. Aliya calls Yug to find out Ishita. Yug finds Ishita’s car stranded on the road and asks passersby if they have seen Ishita. Ishita returns home after a long time and Ruhi cries and hugs her. Soon Karan comes home and asks Ruhi if he has no say in cancelling their wedding. Aliya tells Ruhi that she couldn’t stop herself from informing Karan about it. Karan assures Ruhi that he loves her and can’t live without her. Ruhi says the same to him and they hug. Raman interrupts them and says that the entire family is watching. He tells Karan that he will have to stay away from Ruhi when the ceremonies begin tomorrow. Next day, everyone begins with the preparations for the haldi ceremony. Ishita discusses with Raman how fast Ruhi has grown up. Yug rushes to them and asks Ishita to help him as Aliya is constantly vomiting and she’s upset because her clothes don’t fit her anymore. Ishita assures him that she will give some medicines to Aliya and open the margins of her dresses.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More