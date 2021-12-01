Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 1 December 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu stunned to see Akshara in his cabin

Today we see that Akshara decides to escape from the hospital as she thinks that the Birlas might get angry to see her in their property. Abhimanyu finds it difficult to forget Akshara and feels that she is somewhere in the hospital. Elsewhere, Harshvardhan gets angry on Manjiri for singing a song in the birthday party without his permission. Neel comes there after Harshvardhan takes a leave and informs Manjiri that Abhimanyu is sure that Akshara is somewhere around him. Manjiri prays to god and wishes that Akshara should leave the place before Abhimanyu sees her. Ahead, Abhimanyu goes to cabin to relax, while Akshara finds it difficult to escape and hides in the room.

Later, Ruby follows Abhimanyu and enters his cabin without his permission. Abhimanyu gets angry on Ruby and tells her to get out of his cabin as he wants to sit alone for a while. Ruby ignores Abhimanyu’s words and tries to get close to him without his consent and he pushes her away. Akshara overhears their conversation and gets shocked when Abhimanyu reveals that he is already in love with someone and will never forget her. Ruby tells Abhimanyu to forget Akshara as she has already dumped him. Abhimanyu gets furious and starts humiliating Ruby and tells her to leave when she starts insulting Akshara in front of him. Before leaving, Ruby threatens Abhimanyu saying that she will spoil his life as he tried to insult her. After a while, Abhimanyu finds Akshara hiding in his cabin and saves her when she was about to fall.

Neel enters the cabin at same time and finds Akshara in Abhimanyu’s arms. Furthermore, Abhimanyu feels overwhelmed to see Akshara and Neel reveals that the latter had planned the birthday party to make him feel special. Neel also adds that Akshara encouraged Manjiri to sing a song so that Abhimanyu enjoys his birthday. Aarohi overhears everything and starts confronting Akshara for planning everything without informing anyone. Abhimanyu interrupts their conversation and stops Aarohi from insulting Akshara as whatever she did was to get a smile on his face.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 30 November 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu celebrates his birthday