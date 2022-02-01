Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 1 February 2022, Written Update: Heartbreak for Abhimanyu and Akshara

In today's episode, Abhimanyu says they have not made any mistake and will not justify it. Manish apologies to neighbors on behalf of the Goenka family and swears to cut off all ties with the Birlas. Abhimanyu and Akshara feel devastated and hold hands. Manish takes Akshara home while she cries. Later, Akshara brings food for Manish to convince him. Kairav takes the food on her behalf as Manish has not eaten anything since the morning. As he eats the 'Kachori,' he finds a piece of paper inside, and it reads 'Sorry Bade Papa, Love You.' Kairav says he remembers how his mom used to pass a chit through 'Kachori' to make Manish smile. The latter says today he feels like crying.

Elsewhere, Harsh says that Goenkas deserved this humiliation because they constantly roam around with pride. Mahima and Anand advise him to forget it and move on. Abhimanyu suggests Harsh not badmouth his "would-be wife's" uncle. He says Goenkas are family, and it's unfortunate what happened today. As Abhimanyu leaves, Harsh blames Manjiri for the former's ill behavior. Manjiri thinks that her upbringing has taught him to respect women, which Harsh could never understand.

Elsewhere, Akshara practices music while finds Abhimanyu there. She worries about someone seeing them together and asks him to leave. He says they cannot meet openly, so they should meet privately. On the other hand, Harsh looks for Abhimanyu in the Birla house and can't find him. He asks Manjiri if he is again roaming around Akshara. Mahima makes an excuse saying Abhimanyu has gone to check a patient at his home.

Akshara realizes that Abhimanyu is upset, so she dances with him to lift his mood. Later, Abhimanyu says he has surprised himself by dancing with a girl like this as everyone thinks he is a self-centered person. Akshara says sometimes we surprise ourselves before life does. She praises Abhimanyu, calling him adorable, and then they share a romantic moment. Aarohi spies on Akshara and finds her with Abhimanyu.

