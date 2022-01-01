Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 1 January 2022, Written Update: Akshara and Abhimanyu wonder about last night

In today's episode, Manjari stops Abhimanyu from leaving the house. Harshvardhan and Manjari ask Abhimanyu to rest. Kairav asks Akshara where she is going and what happened the last night. Akshara informs Kairav that she will return and explain everything. She believes she should discuss last night's events with Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu also feels that he should discuss everything with Akshara. Akshara runs into Aarohi, who asks her if she told Abhimanyu anything about the campfire. Akshara asks Aarohi to let her go.

Akshara and Abhimanyu admit to each other that they have no recollection of what happened the night before. Manjari asks Aarohi if Akshara is fine. Aarohi informs Manjari that Akshara has left for the hospital. She learns that Abhimanyu is also in the hospital. Aarohi believes nothing happened between Abhimanyu and Akshara and that she is overthinking things. Akshara asks Abhimanyu to focus on his marriage. Abhimanyu thanks Akshara for reminding him.

Aarohi and the Birlas select an engagement ring. Aarohi asks Akshara to select a ring for her. Akshara asks Arohi to choose it by herself as it's her engagement. Akshara and Abhimanyu dream about celebrating their engagement. Aarohi asks Abhimanyu to check the ring. Abhimanyu says whatever Akshara likes. Manjari, Aarohi, Neel and others are shocked.

Abhimanyu asks Akshara to dance for his engagement. Akshara informs Abhimanyu that she will not be dancing. Abhimanyu tells Akshara that she has given him grief and that now it is her turn to endure a little. Aarohi asks Akshara to refrain from dancing as she wants everyone's attention on her on the engagement day. Later, Akshara recalls Abhimanyu’s challenge and decides to do something.

