Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 1 March 2022, Written Update: Akshara confronts Manish

In today’s episode, Manish recalls Abhimanyu telling that he can’t agree to that as he can’t leave Manjiri behind and if he agrees to his condition he won’t be a good person, son or a husband. He tells he’ll as if Manjiri will stay with him and Akshara separately. Harsh comes down and asks what happened. Manish tells he came to apologise and thank Abhimanyuo. Harsh and Akshara suspect them. Manish and Abhimanyu insist that’s the reason he came.

Anand asks him to take rest and go back to the hospital. Manish tells he wants to go home. Abhimanyu agrees and tells even Aarohi will take care of him. Manish, Akshara and Kairav leave. Harsh asks Abhimanyu to tell what he’s hiding as he knows something is going on. Abhimanyu tells he can’t tell and walks away. Akshara thinks Manish is hiding something. They reach home and Dadi asks Manish why did he go to Abhimanyu’s house. Manish tells he wanted to apologise to him. Anisha texts Kairav and asks if everything’s fine. He tells everything’s fine. Akshara asks Manish to swear on her and tell the truth. Aarohi asks her to stop it. Akshara leaves thinking what’s he hiding. Abhimanyu tells Manjiri about Manish’s condition regarding the marriage and tells he can’t leave her alone in the house. Manjiri cries and he asks what’s her decision.

Manjiri walks away thinking she can’t leave as it’s her family. Akshara calls Abhimanyu home. He goes and Akshara meets him outside and tells she got to know everything and tells she’ll call everyone. Abhimanyu tells her to stop but she calls everyone. He tells he had no option but to hide his condition of going separate after marriage. Everyone hears and gets shocked and she scolds him. She questions Manish and asks if he’d sacrifice Kairav like that.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 28th February 2022, Written Update: Manish’s condition for the marriage