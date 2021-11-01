Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 1 November 2021, Written update: Abhimanyu saves Akshara's life

Today, Abhimanyu talks to his brother about the Udaipur fest and surprises him as the former does not like to travel keeping his work aside. Elsewhere, Akshara decides to create memories as the upcoming trip will be their last trip together. Harshvardhan confronts Abhimanyu for taking a leave of 3 days and gets into a heated argument with him. Meanwhile, Akshara prepares a sweet dish for all the family members. Aarohi eats the sweet dish as she learns that Akshara will soon take a leave.

Abhimanyu’s sister tells him about her friend who got his life partner in the Udaipur fest. Parth accepts the fact and hopes that Abhimanyu will find his life partner in the same festival. Mahima puts all the responsibilities on Parth’s shoulders until they get back from Udaipur. Abhimanyu talks to himself and believes that there is nothing like love at first sight. Manjiri gives a rose to Abhimanyu before he leaves the house for his trip.

Suhasini and Suvarna join Akshara and others for their trip. Meanwhile, Aarohi gets busy dreaming about Abhimanyu and decides to meet him once they get back from Udaipur. Furthermore, Aarohi refuses to share the room with Akshara and creates a mess in the hotel. Akshara requests Aarohi to stay with her only for three days as after the fest, she will never interfere in her life. Aarohi agrees to share the room with Akshara but warns her that once they get back, the two will never share a room or live together. Akshara leaves the hotel and starts singing and Abhimanyu tries to chase the voice and saves her as she was about to fall from the edge of a building.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

