Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 1 October 2021, Written Update: Sirat makes a tough decision

Today, Kartik uses all his strength to convince Sirat to participate in the Asian Boxing Championship. Sirat explains to Kartik that Aarohi and Akshara are infants and hence she cannot leave them. Kartik tells Sirat that she has to only invest 3-4 hours for her boxing practice. Sirat stays firm on her decision and refuses to restart the practice. Kartik tries to motivate Sirat and asks her to fill the enrollment form. Sirat denies to sign on the form and leaves. Later on, Sirat helps Kairav by correcting his drawing and gives him an advice that he should always double his strength when the problems are big. Kartik comes there and asks Sirat to implement the same advice in her life.

Sirat gets convinced by Kartik’s words and decides to sign on the enrollment form. Meanwhile, Suhasini and other family members oppose Kartik's decision. Kartik gets into a heated argument with his family over sending Sirat back in the boxing ring. Suvarna and Suhasini strongly oppose this decision as it can harm Sirat’s health which will directly affect Aarohi and Akshara.

On the other hand, Kartik tells Sirat to ignore everyone and asks her to focus on the ultimate aim. Sirat gets confused as all family members give suggestions. Furthermore, Sirat get emotional and tears the enrollment form in front of everyone. Sirat announces that she has decided to stay back at home and look after her children. After a while, Kartik and Gayatri decide to make Sirat understand that she should give equal importance to her profession.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

