Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 1 September 2021, Written Update: Sheela destroys the wedding ceremony

Today, Suvarna finds Sirat feeding Akshara and asks her to take care of her dress as she might spill the food and put a stain on the dress. Later, Akshara spills the food and puts a stain on Sirat’s dress. Kairav gets an idea to hide the stain. Meanwhile Goenkas wait for Sirat, and finally, the latter comes down. Kartik asks about the badge on the dress. Suvarna tells Goenkas that Kairav has covered the stain with a badge which says that ‘Goenkas Rock’. Kartik likes the badge and tells Kairav, Sirat and Vansh to make more badges for everyone in the family.

Later, Sheela enters the Goenka Mansion to attend Sirat’s wedding. Manish tries to stop Sheela, but she threatens Manish to give her money or else she will expose Manish and tell everyone that how with the help of Riya he tried to break Kartik and Sirat’s relationship. Manish tells Sheela to expose him and denies to give her money.

Manish tells his family about Sheela’s evil act. Manish says that he is against the wedding but only because of Kartik’s happiness, he is getting involved in the marriage. Sirat overhears their conversation and starts crying. Later, as Kartik learns about Sheela’s demand, he agrees to give money. Sirat tries to stop from Kartik but the latter stays firm on his decision and asks Sheela to stay away from Sirat after she gets the money. Sheela agrees to Kartik’s offer but Sirat gets angry at Sheela.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

