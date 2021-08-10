Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 10 August 2021, Written Update: Vishwa exposes Sirat

In the previous episode, we saw that Kartik motivates Sirat to fight for herself and prove everyone wrong.

As the episode starts, Kartik tells Sirat that her name is already attached with his family and it cannot be wiped. Kartik further motivates Sirat to fight as only then she can clear her name and also tells her that her decision can save his family's reputation. Kartik asks Sirat to think and let him know as he will leave Dalhousie the next morning. Later, Kartik calls Kairav and informs him about coming back to Bombay. Kairav questions Kartik if Sirat is coming with him, but he lies to Kairav that he could not find Sirat yet.

The next morning, Sirat thinks that it would be good if Kartik leaves Dalhousie and returns to Bombay. Later, Sirat receives a call from the police station where they tell her to either make an FIR or withdraw the case against Vishwa. Sirat takes a decision to launch an FIR. Kartik bids adieu to the old couple and plans to leave alone as Sirat decides to stay back.

Ahead, Sirat bumps into Vishwa where latter tells Sirat that he knows about her real identity. Further, he threatens Sirat to withdraw the case or else he will expose her in front of everyone. Sirat is shocked when she hears that.

On the other hand, Goenkas arrange a launch party their for Bridal jewellery. Manish and Surekha are worried about Sirat’s comeback. Back in Dalhousie as Kartik is leaving, Vishwa exposes Sirat in front of her landlords. Soon Kartik reveals the whole truth to the landlords. After knowing the truth, they tell Sirat to be strong and wish her good luck for the future, but Sirat refuses to go with Kartik. Later, Kartik leaves the place wishing Sirat good luck.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

