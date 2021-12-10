Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 10 December 2021, Written Update: Akshara tries to save Abhimanyu

In today’s episode Abhimanyu avoids Akshara in the health camp and concentrates on his work, while Aarohi gets busy in treating the other patients. Later, a child refuses to get vaccinated by Aarohi and starts crying, Abhimanyu finds the latter in a problem and tries to help her out but leaves the place when he finds that Akshara is walking towards him. In the meantime a short circuit takes place in the medical camp and Abhimanyu goes to his room to rest when he suffers an severe headache.

Neel meets Akshara in the medical camp and tells her to take care of Abhimanyu as he is very upset since a few days. Akshara refuses to be with Abhimanyu and informs Neel that she have moved on in her life and also tells him to close the chapter. Ahead, Abhimanyu thanks Aarohi as he was informed that she was the one who prayed for Manjiri and then convinced Akshara to save him. Aarohi feels overwhelmed when Abhimanyu appreciates her and thinks that she should take over Akshara to fulfill her dreams.

Furthermore, Akshara finds that the medical camp is set on fire as the flames from the short circuit spread all around the place. Akshara tries her best to stop the fire but fails in her attempt and later gets worried as she finds that two children are trapped in the fire. Abhimanyu gets there to save the children and orders Akshara to wait out as the situation is very risky. After a while, Abhimanyu saves the children but fails to come out as he loses consciousness. Akshara gathers courage to enter the house and expresses her feelings to Abhimanyu and asks him to get up while the latter fails to respond. Aarohi waits for Akshara and Abhimanyu while both of them fail to come out as the smoke makes them loose their consciousness.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

