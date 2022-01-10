Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 10 January 2022, Written Update: Akshara meets with an accident

Today's episode begins with Abhimanyu dipping Akshara's hand in a water bowl to wash her Mehendi. He says that he doesn't want to see Akshara's face ever again, not in his house and not in the city. He wishes to be a stranger again while Akshara cries.

Dadi and Kairav announce that Anand and Mahima are winners in the Mehendi competition. Akshara joins them, hiding her hand, and the family questions her about Aarohi. Soon, Aarohi arrives and Mahima asks what the former bought from the jeweller yesterday because she went to the same showroom and saw her there. Aarohi excuses herself for showing the necklace after her Mehendi. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu leaves for the hospital. Akshara begins to design her sister's Mehendi and inquiries where she went before. Aarohi feels irritated and says that she will design Mehendi on her own using stencils and does not need her help anymore.

Neil calls Akshara in a corner and shares everything about Aarohi. He says that Aarohi has given money to someone and is behaving weirdly lately. Akshara confronts Aarohi while she is in a hurry to attend one surgery with Mahima. Aarohi pushes Akshara and drives towards the hospital, but the latter runs after her car to stop her. Suddenly, a vehicle hits her, and she meets with an accident.

Elsewhere, Abhimanyu falls and experiences a strange feeling of uneasiness. Akshara is admitted to the same hospital in a critical situation, and no senior doctor is available except Abhimanyu. In the other room, Mahima asks Aarohi why she did not put Mehendi on her hand, to which Aarohi says Abhimanyu is important, but surgery is more important. At home, Kairav is worried because Akshara left her phone at home. Doctors call Abhimanyu to operate, and he enters and sees Akshara in blood.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

