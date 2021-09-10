Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 10 September 2021, Written Update: Sirat makes birthday plans

Akhilesh tells Goenka’s that Kairav wants them to plan a surprise birthday party for him. Sirat informs everyone that she has already done all the arrangements for the party and asks Goenkas to gather in the hall at midnight. Kartik tells Suvarna and Manish that Sirat should stay awake from the household chores as she needs to focus on her boxing. Manish tells Kartik that it is not easy to balance work and household chores at one time. Manish also adds that Naira was different and it will be foolish to expect the same from Sirat.

Sirat overhears their conversation and thinks that Kartik feels the same as Manish. Sirat asks Kartik to give her one day as she wants to celebrate Kairav’s birthday. Kartik allows Sirat to execute her plans but makes her remember that she has to also focus on her boxing. Sirat thanks Kartik and hugs him.

Meanwhile, Kairav is upset and tells Vansh about how Naira used to celebrate his birthday. Sirat eavesdrops on Kairav and Vansh’s conversation and decides to make Kairav’s birthday special. Later, Kairav tells Vansh that he is sure that Sirat might have planned something special for him. Sirat decides to plan everything like Naira so that Kairav feels good.

Further, Sirat does all the arrangements for the birthday. Kartik helps Sirat in making the cake while he understands that Sirat is exhausted. Later, Kartik and Sirat decide to rest before the birthday celebration. The Goenka’s reach on time to celebrate Kairav’s birthday but find Sirat sleeping in her room. Manish taunts Sirat while Kartik backs Sirat and tells everyone that she was tired.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 9 September 2021, Written Update: Kartik and Sirat get back Gayatri