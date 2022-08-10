Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 10th August 2022, Written Update: Akshara overhears Anisha’s call

In today’s episode, Anisha says she ordered a lehenga but the one that came is revealing and Dadi thinks she's going to wear that. Akshara tells there is confusion about the design. Abhimanyu asks how will Dadi be thinking about Anisha and tells it's impossible to change someone's opinion. Akshara tells him not to spoil everyone's mood. He says let's celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Manjiri tells Abhimanyu that Anisha made a lot of mistakes and Dadi isn't saying anything wrong.

He tells her that it's about giving a fresh start. Akshara sees Anisha talking to a man on the video call. She tells him that she misses him and she will meet him after the marriage drama. The man tells her that he wanted her to get married cause his wife would never divorce him. Akshara gets shocked. Everyone sees Dr. Kunal coming with Anand. Manish thanks him for coming. Anisha gets a call. Akshara goes after her and tells her that she has to talk to her. Anisha tells her not now.

Akshara tells Kairav that he always supported her and that she won't let anyone do anything wrong to him. He asks her why she's getting so emotional. She hugs Kairav. She does the rakhi rituals with Vansh and Kairav. Aarohi does it next. Anisha also ties Rakhi to Abhimanyu. Akshara thinks she can't give any stress to Abhimanyu and hence she has to talk to Anisha.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

