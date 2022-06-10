Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 10th June 2022, Written Update: Aarohi consoles Neil

In today’s episode, Akshara sings a song and cries. Abhimanyu listens to it and cries. The next morning, Abhimanyu wakes up and sees Akshara sleeping and pulls her close. He tells her that she’s heavy and she tells it’s her bone weight as she’s not actually fat. He goes to kiss her but then backs out and she thinks that she can’t let a misunderstanding ruin their relationship, so she needs to get everything cleared. Akshara goes to the in-house temple and starts praying.

Abhimanyu comes and sits behind. She sees him and smiles and then they both light the lamp and pray. Vansh asks Neil to have food and he tells that he doesn’t even know if Manjiri has had food. Abhimanyu asks Manjiri to have food and she tells that she won’t eat until she knows Neil has eaten or not. Harsh talks to someone on call and starts yelling at them. Suwarna assures Neil that Akshara would’ve made them all eat food and feeds him. Manjiri asks the servant to keep Harsh’s sugar free and Abhimanyu insists Manjiri have food and take care of herself.

Anand barges in and tells that he was worried that something bad would happen and it happened. He tells that the board has kept an urgent meeting. Harsh and Mahima get shocked and ask what is it about. Aarohi consoles Neil by telling that he understands what is he feeling as even her family prefers Akshara over her, so she tells that she can empathise with him. The Birlas get ready for the meeting and Abhimanyu wishes them all the best as he will stay with Manjiri. Harsh wonders why did Abhimanyu ruin everything.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

