Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 10th March 2022, Written Update: Harsh arrives for the tilak

In today’s episode, Manish hugs Aarohi and she starts crying and tells she understands that she’s not left alone and tells they should start the ceremony. Harsh thinks no one even sent him a photo and Abhimanyu doesn’t care for him. Aarohi brings Akshara down and Abhimanyu looks at her and smiles. Aarohi recalls her tilak. Neil tells her that she should learn how to smile sometimes and she asks him to shut up. Dadi asks Aarohi why did she get Akshara now as they have another rasam to do for Abhimanyu and asks her to go in.

Akshara and Abhimanyu say no and Akhilesh laughs and tells they can’t wait to marry each other. Manish tells Akshara to behave like a good girl and go. She goes and Dadi tells the groom’s dad should tie this kalava on Abhimanyu. Then Harsh is shocked to see Akshara in his house. She tells she came to take him for the tilak and tells she doesn’t have her parents but Abhimanyu does. He tells Abhimanyu doesn’t care for him but only cares about her. She tells Manjiri is really sad and calls him ‘papa’. Then, Dadi asks Aarohi to get Akshara but she shows up at the door and starts crying and tells she really tried to get Harsh.

Abhimanyu consoles her and then she bursts a party popper and everyone’s shocked to see Harsh arrive. She tells their family is complete now. Abhimanyu and Manjiri thank her. Then, Neil tells they both have to compete against each other and Akshara tells she’ll be happy to defeat Abhimanyu. Manish thanks Harsh for coming. Abhimanyu tries to aim the fun but loses and Akshara laughs. Neil tells it’s her turn now and she smiles.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 9th March 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu is welcomed by Goenkas