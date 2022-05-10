Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 10th May 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu and Akshara’s wedding

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu and Akshata sit in the mandap. Mahima comes and tens Anand that they received a conference mail from the medical board. Anand tells its good news and asks who’s the letter for. She points at Abhimanyu and Akshara and he tried that Akshara isn’t even d doctor. She tells that Akshara is a therapist and Abhimanyu will do anything for her. Anand tags that this can’t happen. Abhimanyu asks the pandit why’s he chanting the mantras so fast. Everyone laughs and he asks the pandit to go slowly as this is his first and last marriage so he wants it to be perfect. Akshara smiles.

Vansh asks Aarohi to search for Akshara’s sandals on the other side. Neil finds Aarohi searching for the sandals and laughs at her. She tells him that she will get the sandals no matter what. He shows that he’s wearing the sandals and she gets shocked. He laughs and asks her what will she do. The pandit calls Aarohi for gathbandhan. She comes and does it. The pandit calls for Akshara’s parents to come and do the kanyadaan. Akshara recalls Karthik and Naira. Manish asks Kairav to do the kanyadaan and he does it. Akshara tells that Kairav has loved her a lot.

Then, the pandit asks them to get up for phere. They both get up and complete their phere and Suhasini tells the importance of phere. After that, the pandit asks Abhimanyu to put the sindur. He applied the sindur on her and then Akshara also puts the sindur to him. Suhasini gets shocked and asks why did she do that. Abhimanyu tells that he had asked her to do that so they can be complete. He makes her wear the mangalsutra and the pandit tells that the wedding is complete. They both promise to love and respect each other.

