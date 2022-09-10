Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 10th September 2022, Written Update: Akshara admits Abhimanyu to the hospital
In the previous episode, Abhimanyu confronted Maya about her voice.
In today’s episode, Akshara tells Dr. Kunal not to stop her. She runs and falls on Abhimanyu. She hugs him and asks him to wake up. He says her name while he is unconscious. She decides to drive him to the hospital. She tells Abhimanyu that she was going to meet him. Dr. Kunal thinks that destiny keeps bringing Abhimanyu and Akshara together. He makes a promise to himself that he won't let them break Maya’s dream.
He decides to bring Akshara back before Abhimanyu regains consciousness. The doctors get to know that Akshara is Abhimanyu's wife. Akshara gives all the details to the doctors. Manjiri gets restless thinking about Abhimanyu. Manjiri and the Birlas get to know about Abhimanyu's accident. They decide to go to Jaipur. Akshara decides to sing for Maya and then end the contract, so that she can return back to Abhimanyu.
She requests the doctors to not tell anyone that she's the one who brought Abhimanyu to the hospital. Dr. Kunal asks Maya to relax and goes to search Akshara. The doctors allow Akshara to meet Abhimanyu. Manish gets to know that Abhimanyu called Aarohi. He doubts her but she makes up some excuse. Akshara hugs Abhimanyu and tells him that she's ready to face his wrath.
This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.
