Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 11 August 2021, Written Update: Sirat’s return creates chaos

Today, we see that Sirat cannot control her tears as Kartik is leaving. The landlords try to convince Sirat by telling her to join Kartik and together fight the world. As Kartik is leaving his car breaks down. Sirat cries and finally decides to go with him but as she steps out of the house she finds that Kartik has already left.

Later, Sirat follows Kartik on her cycle and finally joins him in his journey. On the other hand, the Goenkas are very happy and excited about their new venture. Soon after we see that Kartik and Sirat reach Goenka Mansion. Manish is shocked to see Sirat with Kartik and instantly orders Kartik to send her back. Later, Kartik tries to explain to his family that Sirat is back to help them.

Manish tells Kartik that he is capable of helping his own family and does not want Sirat to help them. Sirat breaks down and starts crying after listening to all the allegations put on her. Later, Manish tries to drag Sirat out of his house and that's when Kartik stops him and reveals that Sirat is his wife and will live with him. Everyone in the family are shocked on hearing that.

Surekha and Akhilesh burst out in anger when they hear about Kartik’s relation with Sirat. Akhilesh tells Kartik that his relation will create headlines and will put their family in a deep problem. And Surekha blames Sirat for the upcoming consequences and humiliates her.

Kartik takes Sirat to his room, where Sirat confronts latter for lying about their relation in front of his family. Kartik explains to her that he could not see his father dragging her out of the house, so he decided to say that.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

