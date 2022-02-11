Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 11 February 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu reveals Anisha’s identity

In today's episode, Akshara asks Abhimanyu about Anisha's identity and says he can share if anything is bothering him. He reveals that Anisha is his sister and Mahima and Anand's daughter. He adds that Anisha ran away a while ago, and now she has come back. He takes Akshara to the window and shows Anisha with Kairav. Akshara asks why they are sitting together, to which Abhimanyu explains that they love each other.

Akshara gets surprised and says to Kairav that she is happy for him. She calls it a beautiful coincidence that Anisha is Abhimanyu's sister. She asks Kairav to explain their love story. He says he met with Anisha online, and they were in a long-distance relationship, but he backed off after learning that Anisha is from the Birla family. He adds that everything is over, and he came here to break up with Anisha.

Mahima accidentally sees Anisha and gets confused if she is back in the city. She arrives at the Birla mansion and informs Anand and Harsh about this. Mahima says Anisha is dead for them, and she will not tolerate her if she comes back. Manjari asks her to calm down while Mahima blames the former and Harsh for Anisha's spoilt behaviour. However, Harsh says Anisha has been his favourite child, and he loves her. He says loving someone doesn't mean spoiling them.

Furthermore, Akshara and Abhimanyu discuss Kairav and Anisha's complicated relationship. Abhimanyu says Kairav should understand Anisha's pain and should not give up. Whereas, Akshara argues that Kairav puts his family first and Anisha should give him some time. Abhimanyu realises that both Akshara and his brother think about family first, but he and his sister Anisha knows to fight for their love. Kairav stops the duo from arguing and says he believes family and marriage are important, but his family will not form allies with Birlas. Anisha says she will get what she wants at any cost and runs away. Abhimanyu guesses that his sister must have gone to Goenka house.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

