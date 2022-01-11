Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 11 January 2022, Written Update: Akshara likely to lose her voice post-accident

In today's episode, Abhimanyu is in a state of shock on seeing Akshara struggling for her life after the accident. Doctors and nurses ask Abhimanyu to operate, but he feels devastated. As Akshara begins to lose her breath, Abhimanyu feels frightened and repeatedly asks her to inhale. A nurse informs Mahima and Aarohi about Akshara's major accident. Mahima rushes to the operating theatre and asks Aarohi to inform the family. Aarohi breaks down and feels worried about her sister.

Soon, Harsh and Anand reach the hospital and support Aarohi. Meanwhile, Mahima reminds Abhimanyu of his oath as a doctor and asks him to operate on Akshara as she is a patient in a critical situation and needs the best doctor. Mahima repeats that he has to do it because he loves Akshara. Abhimanyu begins surgery hailing God Shiva's name. His hand shivers initially, but he makes himself stable and operates on her. He asks her to stay with him and seeks forgiveness.

In the hospital, Anand and Harsh see the operation video. Anand says that Abhimanyu is in deep shock and shares a special bond with Akshara. Harsh thinks that he can not let love come in between the wedding. He fears Manjari's reaction after seeing Abhimanyu's love for Akshara. He decides the wedding should take place according to him. On the other hand, Aarohi informs Kairav about Akshara's accident. The Goenka family feels devasted after hearing the misfortune. Harsh calls Manjari to inform her about the accident and then advised her to visit the temple for puja as Abhimanyu's wedding faces obstacles.

Mahima asks Abhimanyu to be extra careful during the operation because Akshara's vocal cords are also injured. Abhimanyu gets flashbacks of her melodic songs. He gets teary-eyed while operating. Abhimanyu says he will not let anything happen to Akshara's voice. He repeats that their bond will never break. Goenka family reaches the hospital, and Aarohi narrates the operational video to them as they will not be able to see Akshara in this situation. During the operation, Akshara's pulse begins to sink.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

