Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 11 November 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu visits Goenka house

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu decides to visit the Goenka house and tells Manjiri to hide everything from his siblings until his marriage gets fixed. Harshvardhan gets happy and compliments Manjiri for handling everything smoothly. In the meantime, Abhimanyu starts dreaming about Akshara and thinks that their couple will be the best wherein the latter will handle the house just like his mother. Later, Mahima learns that Abhimanyu’s parents are confused between Akshara and Aarohi but decides to ignore everything. Ahead, Manjiri feels that Aarohi would be the perfect match for her son as both of them share the same profession and thus will understand each other very well.

Swarna helps Akshara to get ready and also tells her that she is lucky to have Abhimanyu in her life. Manish and Akhilesh get excited to meet Abhimanyu as Swarna and Suhasini have praised him a lot in the past. Elsewhere, Manjiri fails to understand that Abhimanyu is in love with Akshara and feels that her relationship with Harshvardhan will get back to normal when Aarohi steps into their house.

Abhimanyu seeks blessings from all the elders in his house and leaves to visit the Goenka house. After a while, Abhimanyu decides to call Akshara as he starts feeling nervous. Aarohi calls Abhimanyu before he could dial Akshara’s number while the latter informs her that he is coming to meet Manish and other family members.

Furthermore, Aarohi gets excited as she feels that Abhimanyu loves her and will talk to Manish about their marriage. Abhimanyu sends a text message to Akshara and informs her about his arrival. Later, Akshara goes to her car to get some medicines while her dress gets stuck in the door. Abhimanyu gets there in time and saves Akshara from falling down.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

