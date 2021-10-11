Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 11 October 2021, Written Update: Sirat leaves the boxing ring

Today, Sirat learns about Kartik’s operation while she is in middle of her bout. Ahead, Sirat leaves the boxing ring and rushes to the hospital. The media runs this news as a headline and shows the visuals of Sirat leaving the boxing ring. Meanwhile, the doctors ask the Goenka family to arrange for blood. Sirat reaches the hospital in time and asks the doctor to take her blood as she shares the same blood group. Surekha informs everyone that Sirat has skipped her match to reach the hospital. Goenkas are shocked as Sirat does the unbelievable.

After a while, Sirat confronts Goenkas for hiding the truth about Kartik’s health. Sirat gets emotional and reminisces all her moments with Kartik. Kairav consoles Sirat and tries to motivate her. Mukesh reaches the hospital and informs Sirat that he was the one who revealed Kartik’s condition to disturb her concentration. Sirat thanks Mukesh for calling her as she tells him that no championship is bigger than Kartik. Later, doctor informs the Goenka family about Kartik’s successful surgery.

Finally, Sirat meets Kartik and thanks god for saving his life. Kartik asks Sirat about her bout wherein she tries to avoid the topic. Kartik gets upset as he learns that Sirat skipped the match due to his operation. Furthermore, Sirat gets a call from Arvind while Manish advices Sirat to not receive the call. Sirat ignores the call and decides to focus on Kartik.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

