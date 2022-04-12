Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 11th April 2022, Written Update: Akshara confesses the truth

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu asks Akshara to tell what she wanted to tell him. Akshara starts to speak but Kairav comes and interrupts them by telling that Aarohi’s murmuring Akshara’s name. Mahima wonders what does Aarohi want to talk to Akshara about. Akshara and Abhimanyu come and Aarohi asks Akshara if she already told everyone. Abhimanyu tells he’ll leave as Aarohi wouldn’t want him by her side as they both don’t get along and leaves.

Aarohi asks Akshara if the entire family is angry with her as she must’ve revealed the truth. Akshara tells she didn’t tell anything yet. Aarohi pleads her not to reveal the truth. On the other hand, Manish tells they’re very lucky to have found Abhimanyu as Akshara’s husband and hopes their love stays the same forever. Akhilesh and Suwarna agree. Akshara tells Aarohi that she wants to tell Abhimanyu and tells her that he won’t be that angry as Manjiri is fine now. Abhimanyu comes in and asks why’s Aarohi yelling. Akshara tells they were fighting. Aarohi asks him why did Akshara get a new department instead of her as she’s the one interning. Abhimanyu asks her to rest and takes Akshara out and asks her if there’s something she wants to tell, but the nurse takes him away.

She sits and starts crying and hears footsteps from behind and thinks it’s Abhimanyu and tells that she wanted to inform him that Manjiri’s accident was caused by their car when Aarohi was driving and she wanted to inform him but she couldn’t get the chance and asks his’ forgiveness. Mahima gets shocked and Akshata turns behind but doesn’t see anyone.

