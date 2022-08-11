Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 11th August 2022, Written Update: Akshara confronts Anisha

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu gets a message saying Akshara cleared the round and is eligible for the next round of auditions. He congratulates her. He tells everyone that it will be a live telecast and they all can see it. Dr. Kunal leaves. Parth says maybe he felt awkward with everyone. Driver gives a form to Abhimanyu from Harsh. Abhimanyu says it's a consent form saying the doctor won't be blamed for any mistake during the operation. Anisha and Akshara go to get the cake but Akshara drops a fork on it by mistake.

Anisha tells her that she spoiled everything. Akshara tells her that she is spoiling Kairav's life. She tells her not to act innocent as she’s shameless to be having an affair. She tells her to marry the other guy. Anisha tells her that there's a misunderstanding. Kairav comes there. Akshara cries. Kairav tells Anisha that no one forced her and she didn't even talk to him for months but she shouldn't have cheated him. Akshara leaves. Abhimanyu hugs Akshara saying he forgot about his hand pain since Dr. Kunal said his hand will be fine. Akshara thinks she can't tell about Anisha to anyone.

Abhimanyu asks Anisha what happened. She hugs him and cries. Akshara goes to Kairav and tells him that she wanted to know the truth and then tell him. Anisha tells Abhimanyu that she can't marry Kairav. Kairav tells Akshara that he accepted that their relationship was over but Anisha came back and he started dreaming about their relationship again. He says marriage means trust and Anisha did wrong with everyone.

