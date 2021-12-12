Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 11th December 2021, Written Update: Akshara rescues Abhimanyu

In today's episode, Akshara slowly regains consciousness and gets worried as she sees the fire. She attempts to wake Abhimanyu, but he doesn't respond. She confesses her love for him and says that she will not let anything happen to him. She drags him onto the carpet to protect him from the flames. She keeps dragging him, while he, still semi-conscious, notices someone helping him. Akshara pushes him out and then leaves the room. Meanwhile, Arohi enters the building in search of Akshara and Abhimanyu. She gets concerned as she is unable to find them.

Manjari gets worried about Abhimanyu and calls him. Instead of Abhimanyu, a little girl answers the call. She was unable to speak, and the phone got disconnected.

Akshara cries out for help. Arohi arrives and is relieved to see them. She asks Akshara to step aside and begins treating Abhimanyu. When Abhimanyu recovers, everyone gets relieved to see him safe. Doctors claim Arohi saved his life, Abhimanyu recalls someone dragging him from the flames and believes it was Arohi. He thanks Arohi. Arohi wonders if she should inform Abhimanyu that it was Akshara who saved him or not. She then decides to conceal the truth. Abhimanyu inquires about Akshara, to which Arohi responds that she has left. Abhimanyu gets annoyed and walks away. Akshara approaches Arohi and asks about Abhimanyu. She replies that he has left. Later, Arohi goes along with Abhimanyu and Neil.

As Vansh informs his family about the fire accident, Manish and Akhilesh get worried about Akshara and Arohi. Vansh tells them that they are alright. Abhimanyu thinks about his interactions with Akshara, while Arohi is determined to get married to him.

Birlas decide to keep the fire accident hidden from Manjari, but she comes there and inquires about Abhimanyu's well-being. Harshvardhan reports that everything is OK and Abhimanyu is on his way back. Later, Abhimanyu, Arohi, and Neil arrive at his residence, but he refuses Arohi's entry. Arohi, on the other hand, believes she will soon have access to his home.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

