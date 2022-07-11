Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 11th July 2022, Written Update: Manjiri signs the divorce papers

In today’s episode, Akshara tells Harsh that Abhimanyu is right as there should be equality and respect in a relationship and tells he can’t treat Manjiri like a slave. She tells that a relationship can’t be forced and neither can someone stay in a relationship forcefully. Harsh gets angry and throws a plate but Abhimanyu saves Manjiri from getting hurt. Harsh tells that he didn’t mean to hurt her intentionally. Abhimanyu tells that even though he didn’t mean to hurt her intentionally this time, he did hurt her intentionally a lot of times.

Aarohi thinks Birlas keep having so much family drama. The Goenkas tell that they’ll leave and Manjiri apologises to them saying that they had to witness the drama and it ruined Akshara’s first Teej with Abhimanyu. Suwarna asks her not to apologise and Manjiri asks them to at least have food and go but they insist to leave. Then, Akshara finds Abhimanyu and asks him to calm down. She tells him that it must’ve taken a lot of strength for Manjiri to speak up and tells it's not that easy for her. He tells that he knows and tells he’s very proud of her for standing up for herself. Harsh comes and yells at Manjiri asking why she humiliated him in front of everyone.

She recalls his insults and yells at him and he gets shocked. She calls everyone down and then apologises for calling them at midnight and then tells everyone that she wants to divorce Harsh. Everyone gets shocked. Harsh asks what is this. She signs the papers and he gets shocked. Abhimanyu tells Manjiri won’t leave the house as it’s her property. Harsh tells he’ll leave. Parth, Mahima, Anand and Shefali try to stop him but he tells that Abhimanyu doesn’t want him to stay and leaves.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

