Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 11th June 2022, Written Update: Neil comes back

In today’s episode, Suwarna, Manish and Kairav talk about Akshara and Abhimanyu. Kairav says Akshara is getting blamed for the wrong thing. Akshara video calls Suwarna and sees Neil but he leaves. Akshara tells Neil that he has Manjiri atleast and not everyone is lucky like him. She tells him it's upto him to see if the puja will be successful or not. Abhimanyu and Akshara argue. She tells him that Neil will come as he misses his brother and mother. He tells her if Manjiri cries then he won't be able to forgive her.

The board members ask Harsh to resign. Harsh gets worried. Anand says if Manjiri forgives him then the people will forgive him too. Harsh tells Anand to talk to Manjiri. He asks him to tell her that she should come and forgive. Harsh thinks he's doing this only for the Birla hospital. Neil comes and joins the pooja. Manjiri and Abhimanyu get happy. Harsh tells Anand to somehow convince Manjiri. Neil apologises to Manjiri and she hugs him and Abhimanyu telling she loves them immensely.

Mahima calls Manjiri and asks her to come to the hospital as the board members want her to forgive Harsh. Harsh tells her that he knows he did wrong but why should the whole hospital and even Abhimanyu suffer. Akshara goes behind Manjiri and sits in the car. A servant tells Abhimanyu that Manjiri went to the hospital as Harsh called her but Akshara also went with her. Abhimanyu gets shocked.

