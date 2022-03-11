Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 11th March 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu and Akshara’s Tilak ceremony

In today’s episode, Harsh asks Abhimanyu not to lose. Akshara acts like she got hurt and exclaims. Abhimanyu asks her what happened and she shoots him and wins. Everyone laughs and Parth says this is cheating. Then, everyone starts dancing and Harsh tells they don’t know anything except Ghoomar. Manish asks him if he doesn’t know Ghoomar. Aarohi sees Akshay and Abhimanyu smiling and thinks she will okay her own game now.

Aarohi makes the plates fall and apologises and says it was an accident. Neil asks how did she reach there. Manjiri tells this isn’t a good sign. Aarohi asks Neil if he thinks she did it purposely. Neil tells only she will know and she tells it was just an accident. Akshara asks them to not exaggerate the matter. Abhimanyu and Akshara pick up the plate and arrange it back. Then, the ritual begins and they both stand for a photo. The poser goes off and she kisses him on the cheek and tells he got his fees. The lights come back on and both their siblings come for the photo and tease them.

Akshara tells she became a sister-in-law and also got a sister-in-law. Anisha and Kairav blush. Mahima tells they can talk about this later and Anisha asks what’s the problem. Kairav agrees and tells it’s Abhimanyu and Akshara’s day so we shouldn’t steal the spotlight and celebrate them. Harsh tells Akshara is making Abhimanyu dance on her fingers and he doesn’t even care about him. Manish tells they both look very happy and hopes they’ll stay like this forever. Akhilesh agrees. Aarohi thinks the whole family will break now.

