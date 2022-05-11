Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 11th May 2022, Written Update: Akshara’s vidaai takes place

In today’s episode, Akshara and Abhimanyu go and take the blessings of the elders. Neil shows his leg and everyone gets surprised to see him wearing Akshara’s sandals. Neil tells her that he won’t give her sandals back as the bride's side didn’t negotiate. Then, Akshara and Abhimanyu feed sweets to each other. Neil exclaims that his back is aching because of the sandals. Akshara laughs and asks him if he wants money. He asks her to sit and tells her he doesn’t want money.

She asks him what he wants then. He makes her wear the sandals and tells that he doesn’t want anything as Abhimanyu got married to his love of life, Manjiri got a daughter and he got the best bhabhi. Everyone gets happy and Akshara gets emotional. Harsh trend that he has organised a cocktail party for the investors. Dadi tells they should’ve informed earlier. Suwarna tells her to calm down as they can’t let them get upset. Akshara and Abhimanyu cut the cake and feed each other.

Harsh introduces Akshara to everyone. She overhears people talking about why Abhimanyu didn’t marry an actual doctor. Abhimanyu comes and asks them to go have food. Then, the vidaai ritual takes place and Akshara and her family get emotional. Akshara hugs them and tells she’s scared. Suwarna asks her not to worry as Manjiri is there with her. Manish cries and Akshara hugs him and consoles him. Akshara cries and sits in the car.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

